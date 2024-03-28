GPZ CALLS FOR THE RESIGNATION OF THE SPEAKER, DEPUTY SPEAKERS & CLERK

…. Parliament has sunk to historical low levels.

28th March, 2024

The decorum and dignity of the Zambian Parliament has been lost. The House is no longer handling the people’s business, it has now become the battle ground of pettiness, personal egos and fixing political enemies.

Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ calls for the resignation of the Speaker, Hon Nelly Mutti, 1st Deputy Speaker, Hon Malungo Chisangano and 2nd Deputy Speaker, Hon Moses Moyo and the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Roy Ngulube.

The rot currently going on in the People’s House falls squarely on the arrogance and impunity of these presiding officers and the clerk. This August House is not in order and it must be challenged without political bias.

The UPND being the majority, in consultation with opposition and independent members of parliament in the House must nominate new office bearers that will return the decorum and dignity to the People’s House, our Parliament.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ