Grant responds to viral media reports on FAZ
Press Statement
(For Immediate Release)
5th February 2024
CHIPOLOPOLO COACH CLEARS AIR ON FALSE MEDIA REPORTS
I have been made aware of statements circulating in my name purportedly attacking the Football Association of Zambia. In my 50 years of coaching I have always kept to the practice of airing my grievances with the affected parties face to face. Nobody should use my name to create a rift between me and FAZ or the Zambian people. It has never happened in 50 years of coaching that I speak through third parties and it is not about to start. I have not made any statement to any media. We have had a very progressive post tournament with FAZ which was held on a cordial and respectful manner.
Signed
AVRAM GRANT
ZAMBIA NATIONAL TEAM COACH