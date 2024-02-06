Grant responds to viral media reports on FAZ

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

5th February 2024

CHIPOLOPOLO COACH CLEARS AIR ON FALSE MEDIA REPORTS

I have been made aware of statements circulating in my name purportedly attacking the Football Association of Zambia. In my 50 years of coaching I have always kept to the practice of airing my grievances with the affected parties face to face. Nobody should use my name to create a rift between me and FAZ or the Zambian people. It has never happened in 50 years of coaching that I speak through third parties and it is not about to start. I have not made any statement to any media. We have had a very progressive post tournament with FAZ which was held on a cordial and respectful manner.

Signed

AVRAM GRANT

ZAMBIA NATIONAL TEAM COACH