GREEN EAGLES FC COACH GIVEN 3 GAMES ULTIMATUM BY ZNS COMMANDER

By Cosmas Chongo Mulenga

ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) Commander Lt Gen Maliti Solochi has given Green Eagles FC Head Coach, Alex Namazaba three games ultimatum to improve the team’s performance in the 2023/24 MTN Super League season.

Solochi says he will fire Namazaba if he does not record better results in the next three games having given his team all the resources and support needed to perform better.

Green Eagles Football Club are placed third from the bottom after winning one, drawing two and losing three in their last 6 games.

Their next assignment will be against the current ABSA Cup champions Forest Rangers FC on 7th October, 2023.