GREEN PARTY LEADER BACKS HH’s DELAY IN APPOINTING FOREIGN MINISTER

Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has defended President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to delay the appointment of a new Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister following the resignation of Mr. Stanley Kakubo on December 26, 2023.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM radio, Mr. Sinkamba has stressed that according to the Zambian constitution, the President possesses the discretionary power to appoint or disappoint any minister.

He has further emphasized that President Hichilema’s choice to appoint Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe to temporarily serve as the Foreign Minister is within his constitutional authority.

MAFKEN FM