Guardiola Gifts Man City Staff Six-figure Bonus After Premier League Win

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has gifted the club’s staff his six-figure bonus for winning the Premier League.

Though the exact amount was not revealed, some of the club’s senior staff earned bonuses of up to £750,000, Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

The beneficiaries of the bonus include receptionists and security guards.

Administration and business staff stationed at the club’s training ground are usually accorded small bonuses for each trophy win. Manchester City has just won a historic treble.