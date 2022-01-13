Guinea’s military government has released a statement dissociating itself from the decision taken by West Africa’s regional bloc, ECOWAS to issue heavy sanctions against Mali.

According to the statement, the Doumbouya administration says the country will keep its borders open to Mali despite boycott directives from ECOWAS. This the leadership says is in line with its “Pan-African vision.”

In a televised statement, Guinea’s spokeswoman, Aminata Diallo said “the National Committee of Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) wishes to inform the public opinion and international opinion that the Republic of Guinea was in no way associated with the decision of the 4th extraordinary summit of ECOWAS Heads of State.

She added further that, “consequently, the committee reaffirms that the air, land and sea borders of the Republic of Guinea remain open to all sister nations in accordance with its pan-Africanist vision.”

The statement came at the backdrop of the recent ‘final’ tough sanctions issued against Mali by the Economic Community of West African States for proposing a mandate extension of five years against demands by ECOWAS for elections to be held in February.

In the recent sanctions, ECOWAS instructed all member states to close all land and air borders with Mali, suspend non-essential financial transactions and freeze Malian state assets in ECOWAS central and commercial banks.

Mali however responded by withdrawing its ambassadors and closing borders with the countries concerned. The leadership said, “on the basis of reciprocity, Mali has decided to recall its ambassadors and close its land and air borders with the states concerned.”

The statement from Guinea has however attracted mixed reactions as the country was equally sanctioned by ECOWAS for the coup that saw the removal of Alpha Conde and the subsequent delays in the return of the country to constitutional rule.