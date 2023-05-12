Haaland Wins FWA Footballer Of The Year Award

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, 22, has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

Haaland has scored up to 51 goals and won 72 per cent of the FWA vote, which gave him the victory since the Premier League competition began, Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Bukayo Saka from Arsenal finished as runner-up, while his Gunners team-mate, Martin Odegaard, was third.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne finished fourth, with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford fifth. In total, 19 players received votes.

On receiving the award, Haaland said, “To win the Football Writers’ Award in my first season in English football is an honour. I try every single day to be the best I can be and to be recognised like this means a lot to me.

“I have loved my time at City so far. My teammates are incredible, and they provide me with the chance to score goals.

“I want to thank all of them because I could not have won this award without them.”