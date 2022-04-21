GOVERNMENT IS NOT BEING SINCERE

Honourable Haimbe’s press conference on the issues surrounding Mr. Milingo Lungu, the DPP and DEC raises more questions than answers. The Government through the Minster of Justice is making an attempt to throw the DPP under the bus instead of taking responsibility and owning up.

Clearly, Government is not being sincere at all. I would like to challenge Government to refute the following;

That the Government and Statehouse officials without the DPP Madam Siyunyi started negotiations with Mr. Milingo late last year, 2021. That in January, 2022 the Solicitor General, Mr. Marshal Muchende wrote to the DPP requesting her to adjourn Mr. Milingo’s case before court so that the Government can finalise negotiations with Mr. Milingo. That the DPP in January wrote back to the Solicitor General, Mr. Muchende informing him that Mr. Milingo’s case had been adjourned to another date in January as requested by the Solicitor General.

If Government cannot tell the people the truth, who will? The morality and integrity of President Hakainde and the New Dawn Administration is on public trial, the Government should come out clean on this matter.

Silavwe Jackson

President

Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).