Hakainde should feel ashamed for failing to declare assets – Changala

Hakainde Hichilema has failed to declare his assets to the Zambian people and therefore, has no moral right to pursue others.

Commenting on Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairperson Musa Mwenya’s sentiment that it is not normal there is no single statutory requirement for the president to declare assets annually, Changala said Mwenye has valid observations.

“Now Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is a businessman who has changed no single law that made PF look like the most corrupt government in Africa. The reason is because he was admiring and envying what the Patriotic front was doing,” he said. “And even if there is no law that compels him, this is a man who is in the forefront of seizing and restricting people’s properties on mere suspicion of… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-should-feel-ashamed-for-failing-to-declare-assets-changala/