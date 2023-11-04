Hakainde should feel ashamed for failing to declare assets – Changala
Hakainde Hichilema has failed to declare his assets to the Zambian people and therefore, has no moral right to pursue others.
Commenting on Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairperson Musa Mwenya’s sentiment that it is not normal there is no single statutory requirement for the president to declare assets annually, Changala said Mwenye has valid observations.
Your newly-found friend Edgar Lungu changed the law on presidential candidate and annual presidential assets and liabilities declarations. These are now filed with the Electoral Commission of Zambia. If you want to see HH’s assets and liabilities declarations, see the ECZ. And the next time you meet or talk to Edgar Lungu on the phone, ask him why he changed the law.
Where there is no law there is no crime committed. Crime is breaking the law, hence HH has not broken the law because there is no law to compel him to declare assets every year.
Never again should we vote for a conman as president.
Look at the way he milked our country during privatisation.
Look ar the way he is milking our country right now.
He is a specialist at milking, this tribalist fraudster.