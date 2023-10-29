Harry Kalaba Welcomes The Return Of Edgar Lungu To Active Politics

CITIZENS FIRST PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA WELCOMES THE RETURN OF ECL TO ACTIVE POLITICS

HE WRITES

The CF has received a lot of inquiries following the announcement by the Sixth Republican President HE Edgar Chagwa Lungu to come out of retirement and rejoin active politics. Our position as the CF on this issue has been very consistent and we are happy to state for the record that in 1991 Zambians resolved irrevocably to give onto themselves a plural, free and democratic system of governance where all citizens can freely participate.

In this regard, the former President Edgar Lunga like any other citizen has a free and democratic right to seek public office as and when he so pleases.

It is against this background that as the CF, we welcome President Lungu’s return to active politics without any prejudice whatsoever. It is also our hope that under the present dispensation, we will need to have more players that will help push back the looming hand of a one party system that is threatening to obliterate our democratic credentials.

We advise all those who seem to be threatened by President Lungu’s announcement to set aside their disquiet, level the playing field and let the people of Zambia remain the final judges over who they select to lead them. In that context we in the Citizens First will always unequivocally defend Zambia’s democratic ideals and that includes giving every citizen (President Lungu included) their opportunity to participate in all aspects of life as Zambian citizens.

I call upon all citizens at home and in the diaspora to stand guard and unite in defending our country’s democracy with passion and zest, after all we only have One Zambia.

I remain sincerely yours in the liberation struggle of our nation.

Harry Kalaba

CF President