Harry Kane was Ancelotti’s number 1 target, until Florentino blocked move

It is reported that, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez vetoed coach Carlo Ancelotti’s proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

Ancelotti had prioritized Kane as his top transfer target over Jude Bellingham after Karim Benzema’s departure for Al-Ittihad.

However, Perez was determined to secure Kylian Mbappe instead and was prepared to operate without a recognized striker until signing the French forward on a free transfer in the upcoming summer.

Kane eventually joined Bayern Munich from Spurs and has enjoyed a remarkable debut season, despite his team’s struggles domestically.

He has netted 42 goals in as many appearances across all competitions, aiding Thomas Tuchel’s side in reaching the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Madrid.

It seems Perez’s ambitions are set to materialize as Madrid is expected to secure Mbappe’s signature in the next transfer window.

Although Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to depart when his contract expires, no agreement with Madrid has been finalized yet.

Ancelotti’s Madrid is slated to clash with Kane’s Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in Germany on Tuesday, followed by the return fixture in Spain the following Wednesday. The victors will advance to face either Mbappe’s PSG or Borussia Dortmund in the final.