Has the V-Dem 2024 Democracy Report cleared Hichilema?

By Venus N Msyani

Has the Varieties Democracy Institute (V-Dem) 2024 Democracy Report cleared President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration? Among the locals Hichilema scores extremely poor when it comes to demonocracy, human rights, and good governance.

V-Dem 2024 Democracy Report has a positive news about Zambia. Hichilema didn’t hesitate to recognize that during his address to the parliament on the progress made in the application of National Values and Principles on Friday 15th 2024.

The report places Zambia at third position among nine nations grappling with the threat of autocratic rule. Included are Lesotho, Maldives, Brazil, Benin, Bolivia, North Macedonia, Thailand, and Tunisia.

Zambia comes after Lesotho and Maldives. The report says, while the rest continue to grapple with lower levels of democratic governance, Zambia has shown substantial progress in halting the encroachment of autocratic governance.

“Madam Speaker, we are committed to deepening our democracy. And constitutionalism, as the surest way through which our people can be assured of their freedom and right to participate in decision making.

Again, statistics are there, for everybody to see. The ratings are there, for everybody to see. We don’t have to say it ourselves. In this regard, we are delighted and honored that Zambia has been named among the top three most democratizing countries in the world.

Madam Speaker, this has been done by an independent credible organization called V-Dem. This recognition underscores our government continuous effort to promote the virtues of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law.”

Appearing unshaken and proud of his governance, President Hichilema spoke inside a parked parliament. Among the locals he scores very poor. Many Zambians don’t appreciate his version of democracy because it is not different from the previous version, which Zambians rejected on 12th of August 2021.

It is a democracy where it is okay to call someone a hater for not agreeing with President Hichilema. It is a democracy full of unnecessary arrests, intimidations, bullying, and brutality. Torture reports have been reported.

It has reached the point where some individuals and good governance advocates have started seeking help from the international community. Few days ago Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) petitioned the United States Government to impose sanctions against Hichilema and other top government officials. OCIDA cites the continued abuse of institutions of governance and the erosion of democracy under the leadership of President Hichilema.

About five months ago Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean E Tembo announced he has reported Hichilema to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. Mr. Tembo cites torture and failure to protest citizens.

On November 3rd 2023, right here on Lusaka Times, on Feature Politics appeared an article in which the author is asking the international community to help to force Hichilema to repeal the remaining oppressive laws.

There are many other negative reactions about Zambia current version of democracy. Has the V-Dem 2024 Democracy Report cleared Hichilema and his administration?