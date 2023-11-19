He has pride” Reactions as Zainab Bakare recounts her unforgettable experience with Bolanle Ninalowo

Nollywood actress, Bakare Zainab has recounted an unforgettable experience she had with her senior colleague, Bolanle Ninalowo.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she opened up on how she was turned down by Bolanle because she wasn’t an A-list actress.

According to her, they were on the set of a movie when Bolanle Ninalowo told the Director that he couldn’t kiss her because she wasn’t an A-list actress

She said his statement stuck to her as he kept ringing her head to date.

“Why would an actor look at me and tell me say I only kiss A-list? Because I say it in every interview, it really got into my body.

Though he didn’t tell me directly, he told my Director, that he couldn’t kiss me.

I can never forget it, because I say it in every interview and it keeps ringing in my head”.

Her statement has sparked mixed reactions as many showed her support while others took a stance with Bolanle Ninalowo.

One Teeto Olayeni wrote, “Same Nino that looks like he has gbegiri in his mouth? My dear his loss o

One Cinnamon Frosting wrote, “No vex dear

One Leo Blings wrote, “Na his choice

One Being Mrs Babs wrote, “No vex, maybe he no dey in the mood

One Trophy wrote, “That is so unprofessional of him!! It means you know your job more than him

One Barbie Luxury wrote, “Madam go and sleep step up ur game some people get bad breath and mouth odor

One V Ezeobi wrote, “He has pride, if you get pride leave acting na

One Kamisha wrote, “A lot of us sound stup!d. He had already said he only kisses A-list actors before even meeting her so which one be maybe her mouth dey smell

One Jacklyn Barbie wrote, “He should also say he only acts with A-list actors. Is he an A-list actor? If so, did he just become an A-list actor at once

One Marie Virtuals wrote, “E pain am. Men with standar