He is battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke” Actor Amaechi Muonagor’s cousin, Tony Oneweek cries out for help



Tony Oneweek, the cousin to ailing actor, Amaechi Muonagor has cried out to Nigerians for help as the actor, who doubles as his cousin, battles for life.



reported weeks back that Amaechi is currently battling paralysis from a stroke.

In a heartbreaking video, the legendary actor was seen on the bed as he pleaded with fans and colleagues to come to his aid and narrated how his illness started.

Explaining why he kept his health challenge private, he apologized to the public as he begged for assistance.

Now his cousin has given an update on his illness, disclosing that the actor is battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke and pleading with the public to come to his aid.