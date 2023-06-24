HENRY BJ AKA UNCLE LIMBANI NEEDS OUR HELP! ❗️‼️
Calvary greetings,
As some of you might be aware, i suffered a stroke on the 27th of May, I will be travelling to India for further medical procedures on Tuesday 27th June 2023.
I am fundraising via my fish sales in order to meet costs ($5,200). Your support will be highly appreciated.
May i know how many kgs you require today (K65 per kilo) fresh fish ( 0.5 to 0.8grams).
Buy from him on 0976198887 Balwin Phiri deliveries within CBD up to SilverRest.
Thank you for your continued support.
Kind regards,
Henry BJ Phiri