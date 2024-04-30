HH ALEYA! NO MATTER WHAT, BAKALILA- M’MEMBE

HH ALEYA! NO MATTER WHAT, BAKALILA SAYS M’MEMBE

Leader of the Opposition Socialist Party, Fred M’membe says the writing is on the wall, President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) is going come 2026.

Dr. M’membe says stage managed crowds assembled from across the country during Hichilema’s rallies is deception which will not save him.

Speaking Hichilema’s rallies the latest being in M’membe”s village in Chinsali where UPND organized hundreds of people to welcome President Hichilema, Dr M’membe said this will not save Hichilema.

HICHILEMA HOLDING RALLIES

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s selfishness and desperation is frightening.

He has been holding political rallies all over the country, but he is not willing to see opposition political leaders do the same.

Whenever the opposition political leaders show interest to hold a political rally, Mr Hichilema unleashes the police on them. This is the sham democracy Mr Hichilema is promoting in Zambia today. This is the democracy that he wants us all to accept. But it won’t happen.

It is evident that Mr Hichilema is concerned excessively or exclusively with himself: seeking or concentrating on his own political advantage without regard for others. What type of human being is he?

What type of political leadership is this? And for how long will this be tolerated by the people?

Has Mr Hichilema ever heard of The Golden Rule, which guides people to choose for others what they would choose for themselves – ‘putting yourself in someone’s shoes’ or ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’?

We know Mr Hichilema is doing all this with the hope of redeeming his dwindling political fortunes, but it’s too little too late. He is gone. Aleya! No matter how much they deceive themselves with hired crowds, transported from distant places to make numbers for their political rallies, the people are decided already. Their actions will soon catch up with them. We have seen such things happen before in our country. Bakalila!

In fact, the more Mr Hichilema talks and acts in this manner, the more he exposes himself to the ordinary Zambian voters. Right now, people are quiet and watching him pretend, lie, and act in a way that reveals more about his true character and intentions, after which, they’ll place him where he belongs.

Ala kumo ukucenjela tekucenjela kupusa!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party