Here Is Why UPND Will Rule Forever- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Here is why.
● NRC issuance selective.
● Continous voter registration exercise secretive without publicity or awareness.
● Staffing members of the Electoral Commission of Zambia with members of the UPND.
● Hiring a Chief Elections Officer with who was dismissed after criminal investigation.
● banning credible opposition, limit Opposition activities, ban public rallies, gatherings and meetings.
● Weaponise law enforcement agencies against political opponents.
● breach and ignore the Constitution..disregard laws.
● purge the public service and replace with a group from one region.
● man all key institutions with regional appointments to execute the mission.
● Amass wealth and resources to outspend and cripple the Opposition.
But what I know, whatever the tricks and machinations, is that God and the people of Zambia have a final say.