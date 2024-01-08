Here Is Why UPND Will Rule Forever- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Here is why.

● NRC issuance selective.

● Continous voter registration exercise secretive without publicity or awareness.

● Staffing members of the Electoral Commission of Zambia with members of the UPND.

● Hiring a Chief Elections Officer with who was dismissed after criminal investigation.

● banning credible opposition, limit Opposition activities, ban public rallies, gatherings and meetings.

● Weaponise law enforcement agencies against political opponents.

● breach and ignore the Constitution..disregard laws.

● purge the public service and replace with a group from one region.

● man all key institutions with regional appointments to execute the mission.

● Amass wealth and resources to outspend and cripple the Opposition.

But what I know, whatever the tricks and machinations, is that God and the people of Zambia have a final say.