HH AFTER ME… Tell him, you want to kill me, go ahead but I won’t die – Archbishop Mpundu

HH AFTER ME – TELESPHORE … Tell him, you want to kill me, go ahead but I won’t die

Hakainde Hichilema is after me but he won’t kill me, says retired Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

And Archbishop Mpundu says there is absolutely no need to ask former president Edgar Lungu to refund the government the money it spent on him when he ‘temporarily retired’ from active politics, because benefits have already been withdrawn.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Archbishop Mpundu said people must go into government to serve the people but Hichilema… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-after-me-telesphore