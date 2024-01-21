HH CALLS FOR REVISION OF GUN LICENSING LAWS

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Inspector of General of Police to ensure that laws surrounding access and gun licensing are reviewed.

President HICHILEMA says this is to ensure that Zambians are protected in homes and in public places .

The Head of State expressed concern over increasing reports of people discharging firearms in public places.

The President was speaking during the Official Funeral of Former Cabinet Minister, Lieutenant General RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA.

President HICHILEMA also counselled and requested the Family to mourn the General in dignity.

President HICHILEMA said Family must let the law take its course.

Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA said General SHIKAPWASHA served the nation diligently.

President HICHILEMA says Lieutenant General SHIKAPWASHA’s self service to the nation made him rise through the ranks to reach the highest rank and Command the Zambia Air Force as well as serve as a Cabinet Minister in many portfolios.

And former First Lady MAUREEN MWANAWASA said General SHIKAPWASHA was a man of great integrity and compassion who loved his family.

Mrs. MWANAWASA, who was a sister to the late for Zambia Air Force Commander, said General SHIKAPWASHA was dedicated to national duty.

In her tributes on behalf of the siblings, Mrs. MWANAWASA said the late General’s commitment to bettering society won him respect and admiration from many.

Mrs. MWANAWASA says Lieutenant General SHIKAPWASHA’S absence in the family will leave an irreplaceable void.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General SHIKAPWASHA’S son TIVO says his later father was committed to ensuring that his children succeed in school.

TIVO revealed that his father even after coming from flying fighter jets for many years, he always took his children into revision and home work to ensure they prepare for school.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Air Force says Lieutenant General SHIKAPWASHA was a hard worker and an inspiration to other officers.

Reading the life history on behalf of ZAF, Brigadier General REUBEN MWANSA said Lieutenant General SHIKAPWASHA dedicated 40 years of his life in the Air Force and rose through the ranks up to Commander.

Brigadier General MWANSA revealed that General SHIKAPWASHA was a highly trained pilot who was educated in Yugoslavia, the United Kingdom, Russia, India and Germany and served as ZAF Commander from 1991 to 1997.

ZNBC