HH DIRECTS 100% PAY RISE FOR COUNCILLORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Councillor Simataa Thanks President for Directive – It Will Reduce Costly Resignations and By-Elections

Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema on behalf of all councillors, for directing that government increase councillors’ monthly allowances from K3,000 to K6,000 with effect from 30th January 2024.

The civic leader said the directive is a life-saver because it comes after 2 years of lobbying MP’s to revise the emoluments of councillors had failed following parliaments shooting down of a progressive Bill that sought to address the poverty of councillors.

“Frankly, whichever angle you look at it from, K3,000 per month was a scandal – if you’re a councillor in Lusaka or Copperbelt, it’s even worse because you literally share your allowance with the community. We’ve actually buried councillors who died from depression; and their families couldn’t even afford a coffin or burial space. Those who choose not to sacrifice and die for the people opt to resign, and these are the by-elections you’ve been seeing”.

Councillor Simataa says the increment will go a long way in supplementing the operations of councillors and is hopeful that it will lead to a significant reduction in resignations and costly by-elections.