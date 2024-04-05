HH has failed Zambians – Shamenda
FACKSON Shamenda has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to manage the country because he is surrounded by people who hero-worship him and view him as a messiah.
“What we need is a person who has a good team and not people who are going to worship him. During the Chiluba days, we had the Penzas, the Mulembas and Arthur Wina.
They were not worshipping Chiluba and as a result, whatever happened was collective and there was consultation
Shamenda if those around him dont have the guts and are not like you who stood up to Lungu, they are the failures.
But given the situation what can HH do. And am referring to the mess PF left because you were in Sata’s cabinet when some of this debt was accured. You were borrowing and going through public funds and reserves. Didnt it occur to you and shi noonoo that you were none the wiser? Why didnt you stand up to Sata?
Its easier to be critical about others. But you dont offer any solutions. You are an HR man. You have heard of the learning curve. Strategic planning. As well as the issues at hand. What to dont realise is that maybe this man has looked at the people around. You have the Msoni’s, would you want a character like that in uour cabinet? Names have been forwarded but many have issues. OP has files on most of us, and when he looks through, better the devil you know and can deal with.
This is very true! Even when Upnd was in opposition, members of Upnd , mostly from Southern and Western looked at Hichilema as their god, their saviour! Which is very wrong. Just because he’s one of them does not mean that he will make a good leader. And to add on to myth of Hero worshiping, Hichilema does not listen to anybody (like most Tonga men), he looks at himself like a king, he decides everything about government. Now government is not run like that, failure is the end result.ike it is now. People are suffering because of Hichilema’s failure! As long as he remains in power nothing good will come out for this country.