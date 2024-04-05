HH has failed Zambians – Shamenda

FACKSON Shamenda has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to manage the country because he is surrounded by people who hero-worship him and view him as a messiah.

“What we need is a person who has a good team and not people who are going to worship him. During the Chiluba days, we had the Penzas, the Mulembas and Arthur Wina.

They were not worshipping Chiluba and as a result, whatever happened was collective and there was consultation