HH MUNTU SANA: ZNBC TO TELEVISE ALL THE 52 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS GAMES

HH MUNTU SANA: ZNBC TO TELEVISE AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

PS Kawana writes ….

Fellow citizens;

As government, we are glad to inform the football fraternity and indeed the general citizenry that the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) has acquired rights from the Confederation of African Football -CAF- to broadcast all the 52 AFCON games to be staged in Ivory Coast from 13th January to 11th February, 2024

The games will be televised on ZNBC TV 1 and 2 while ZNBC Radio 1 will carry Live Commentaries in all the 7 official local languages: Bemba, Nyanja, Lozi, Tonga, Luvale, Lunda and Kaonde.

The use of local languages will ensure that everyone is brought on board and no one feels left behind.

Previously, the national broadcaster could not afford to secure rights for the AFCON games. This time, the Republican President Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA tasked us to find the money to pay for the rights to enable people to follow the games right from the comfort of their homes.

ZNBC is the only media house in Zambia that will be able to televise all the 52 games of the AFCON.

We call on the business community to partner with Government to sponsor the games as there is no better opportunity for them to showcase their goods and services than when the whole country is watching TV and listening to the Radio.

We encourage our national team to put in their best and emulate their sisters, the Copper Queens as government has provided all the support.

History will tell you that Football has always

been the unifying factor and history will repeat itself.

Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media