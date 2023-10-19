HH OBSERVED NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER WITH FAMILY, SAYS STATE HOUSE

We have noted insinuations on why the Republican President was not at the designated place during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation.

We hold the view that this day is meant to be observed by all Christians, wherever they are as it is not constitutionally designed or obligated for a sitting Head of State to be in physical attendance at a particular place like is the case with the opening of National Assembly.

The President observed this day with his family members and friends in a manner similar to how Christians around the world observe the important day of Christmas, all while leaving it as a matter of personal conviction with God.

He respects the significance of this day and that is why he has not abolished it from the holiday calendar despite having powers to do so. He, however believes it should not be used as a barometer to gauge a citizen’s personal relationship with God.

In the book of Matthew 6:1-8, Jesus expressed disapproval of those turning personal faith into a public show and called them out.

The President applauds all Christian brothers and sisters who were driven by their personal conviction to attend this important day and those that chose to observe in their homes and other places.

It’s also important not to forget the historical background on the declaration of this day in 2015 when it was used to label, malign, and undermine people like President Hakainde Hichilema who were seeking public office.

Despite the above, President Hichilema never abolished the day but upheld it to allow Christians to observe it as a public holiday dedicated to worship.

We remember how enthusiastic some individuals were about observing this day while at the same time gassing citizens, looting public resources, brutalising citizens, promoting division among citizens, among other negative vices.

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House

19th October 2023