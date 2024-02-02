HH talks too much, delivers little – Kalaba … brace yourselves for more challenges ahead

By Agness Changala

Citizens First president Harry Kalaba has told Zambians to brace themselves for bigger challenges ahead, in view of the hiked fuel pump prices.

And Kalaba has challenged the Zambia National Service commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi to show Zambians the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed, who signed it and when it was signed, indicating that Zambia would import Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) mealie meal from South Africa.

On Wednesday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) adjusted upwards the prices for pump prices and attributed this development to the depreciation of the kwacha… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-talks-too-much-delivers-little-kalaba-brace-yourselves-for-more-challenges-ahead/