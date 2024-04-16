HH TO SIGN TRADE AND INVESTMENT BILL INTO LAW

By Ruth Chayinda

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister CHIPOKA MULENGA has disclosed that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will soon sign the Trade and Investment Bill into law.

Mr. MULENGA says the bill is expected to foster economic growth and development by promoting trade, business development and investment.

And Mr. MULENGA has challenged the local business community to be aggressive in utilising the incentives Government has put in place.

He said the incentives are not only for foreign investors but also local companies.

Mr. MULENGA said this during the Zambia @ 60 business breakfast held under the theme “Honouring our Heritage, Embracing Our Future”.

And National Steering Committee Chairperson ISABEL LEMBA said companies are expected to play a key role in commemorating Zambia at 60, adding that among the activities lined up will also include National tree planting, beautifying public spaces, annual competition and cleaning exercises among others.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary for Administration MUTINTA MUSONDA said the Zambia at 60 business breakfast is an opportunity for the private sector and government to continue forging ahead to improve the business environment.

And, ZANACO Chief Executive Officer MUKWANDI CHIBESAKUNDA who represented the business community has pledged its support to governments request to brand the Zambia at 60 logo and also be part of the legacy.