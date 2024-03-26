HH, US CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION CONFER

27th March, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema today at State House held talks with with U.S. congressional delegation led by Senator Patty Murray.

The other senators included; Senator Chris Coons from Delaware, Senator Gary Peters from Michigan, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto from Nevada and Senator Peter Welch from Vernmont.

During the meeting President Hichilema discussed a wide range of issues including the friendship that Zambia shares with the United States.

President Hichilema briefed the delegation on how Zambia is repositioning its social, economic and political journey, with the national development plan as the blue print.

Other issues discussed included the drought, food security, and jobs for our women and youth.

The Head of State thanked the delegation for the support in the recently concluded debt restructuring process adding that government will continue to engage with partners for the betterment of our country.

The United States and Zambia enjoy cordial relations. The United States goals in Zambia include building and sustaining a democratic, well-governed country that contributes positively to regional stability.