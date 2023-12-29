HH will easily go down in Zambian history as having presided over the most corrupt regime- Dr Cosmas Musumali

Dr Cosmas Musheke Musumali, General Secretary and First Vice-President of the Socialist Party, writes:

CORRUPTION STARTS AND ENDS WITH THE PRESIDENT

President Hakainde Hichilema will easily go down in Zambian history as having presided over the most corrupt regime!

Of course, his praise singers are still in denial. They still think he means well, and that only those surrounding him are corrupt. Ironically, this is the false logic that is typical of high-level corruption – the leader is exonerated and the lieutenants are executed.

The truth is that the entire system is mucky, filthy and corrupt. President Hichilema cannot clean the system without starting with himself. Let him openly declare his business interests and connections. Let us see the deals his businesses have entered into over the past two years.

We know he will not and cannot afford this level of public disclosure. He is in a hurry to become one of the richest men on the continent. Being the President of this country is therefore a huge opportunity to leverage his business ambitions.

The Zambian masses are held hostage in this tragic saga. Corruption will continue to haunt them. After all, it starts and ends with their President.