HICHILEMA AND THE RISE OF DESPOTISM- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA AND THE RISE OF DESPOTISM

The impact of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his puppet regime’s leadership failure, bad governance and grand corruption is evident and being felt by all across various sectors and communities in the country.

The acute levels of unemployment, rise in cost of living, hunger, poverty, regionalism, tribalism, political patronage, white-collar corruption, crisis in the health, infrastructure, mining, education sectors and so on and so forth, are prominent features in Zambia today.

Shockingly, amidst all this, Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league have relegated public interest and patriotism to the periphery of their governance system, whilst elevating lies, deception, corruption, mediocrity and ethnic or tribal inclinations. But what they are forgetting is that these extremely risky and reckless manoeuvres are a foundation to social confusion, inequality, despair and economic, and political instability. A very dangerous and worrisome path!

But all this is indicative of one thing only: the emergence of despotic leadership in our country is upon us. We are already witnessing very high levels of leadership arrogance or self-importance, ethnic bigotry, mendacity, corruption, rise in entrepreneurial fraudsters, ruthless asset stripping of parastatals, and all forms of malpractices and, financial and economic crimes we have never seen since independence.

Therefore, we want to caution citizens and some stakeholders, who have conveniently chosen to pay a blind eye to these crimes and specifically, Mr Hichilema’s excessive acts of authoritarianism to prepare themselves for tough times ahead as Mr Hichilema turns into a full-blown despot leader.

This corrupt puppet regime and Mr Hichilema in particular, bears all symptoms of a despotic leadership. For those in doubt or who may not understand our line of argument: a despotic leader is an authoritative, controlling, cruel, unjust, vengeful, controlling and dominating person that only prioritises his own interests over the interests of others.

Despots are also self-aggrandizing, manipulative and abusive of others. And to keep a tight grip on power, despots eliminate oversight functions, principles, ethics and rule of law in their governance. Corroborating this scenario are the recent embarrassing, unjust and partisan events unfolding in our court systems, parliament, state institutions and law enforcement such as the police, where critical decisions bearing all the foot prints of Executive or State House interference are being made without any regard for the Constitution and the rule of law.

Clearly, anyone thinking that under Mr Hichilema, Zambia will be put on a robust democratic trajectory is wasting their time because the new democracy that is unfolding in Zambia today is one camouflaged in ethnic solidarity, extreme vengeance, deceit and gross levels of grand corruption, and personal enrichment.

There is no doubt that Mr Hichilema is now a despot leader presiding over a highly corrupt and dysfunctional governance system. Citizens must not be cheated, there is nothing serious happening in government today. Only State House and Community House is busy in handling procurement contracts and tenders, with the rest of the civil service, government ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals plugged off.

And the Zambian people must not be under any illusion that Mr Hichilema will ever subject himself to a genuinely democratic and fair contestation of political power in this country because he knows that by doing so, he runs the risk of an electoral defeat and more importantly to him and his league, this would endanger the corrupt networks of personal enrichment that this highly corrupt puppet regime has established since assuming office.

The country needs to break free from Mr Hichilema’s insincere, vengeful, corrupt, failed, restrictive, unpatriotic, puppet and despotic leadership.

The truth is, this is a useless government, full of useless and fraudulent money- grabbing charlatans, who are so paranoid and already drunk with power and stolen wealth, and are now in self-destructive mode.

But we shall not allow this country to perish with them. Zambia deserves better! Aleya!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party