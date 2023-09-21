Hichilema And UPND Are In Denial That They Have Messed Up- Msoni

HICHILEMA AND UPND ARE IN DENIAL THAT THEY HAVE MESSED UP

…Ministers living in fools paradise too

By Fox Reporter

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are living in denial over the prevailing hard conditions they have subjected the people of Zambia to, All Peoples Congress (APC) leader Nasson Msoni has said.

Msoni says it is recklessness of the UPND na President Hichilema in particular to fail to address the food crisis the country is facing.

“A government whose leaders are in denial of the current prevailing food crisis and the high cost of living in the country is unfit for purpose,” he said.

Msoni wondered how a sane leadership would conveniently and confidently state that the current hardship the people of Zambia are going through is better than what they faced under the PF.

Charles Milupi, a minister in the UPND government is quoted as having said that no one in his right mind would say things are worse than they were in the PF.

However, Msoni has questioned why the UPND and President Hichilema are still living in denial that they have messed up.

“It is difficult to understand how any sane leader can confidently assert that the current high cost of living under the UPND administration is better than under the previous regime.

This kind of reasoning and thinking is tantamount to living in a fools paradise. Truth be told the reality on the ground is ugly and heartbreaking. The ongoing food crisis and high cost of living requires a leadership that is able to think outside the box in order to address the deepening food crisis and the skyrocketing cost of living in the country,” he said.

“A statement that has been attributed to the infrastructure Minister Mr Charles Milupi is shocking and depressing and portrays a government which is redundant and completely out of touch with the reality obtaining in the country.It is always essential for political leaders to be sensitive when issuing political statements. In a nutshell such poorly crafted redundant political messages are extremely provocative to the suffering majority citizens,” said Msoni.