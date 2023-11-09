Hichilema Appoints Brigadier General Miyanda Head Of SADC Electoral Observation Mission In Madagascar

HICHILEMA APPOINTS BRIGADIER GENERAL MIYANDA HEAD OF ELECTORAL OBSERVATION MISSION IN MADAGASCAR

APPOINTMENT OF BRIGADIER GENERAL GODFREY MIYANDA, FORMER VICE

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, AS HEAD OF THE SADC ELECTORAL

OBSERVATION MISSION (SEOM) TO THE REPUBLIC OF MADAGASCAR.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would like to inform the Nation that, in accordance with the Southern African Development Community

Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, the Republic of Zambia will be leading the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) to the Republic of Madagascar.

for the Presidential Elections scheduled to be held on 16″ September, 2023 Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has appointed Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, former Republican Vice-President, as Head of Mission of the SEOM to the Republic of Madagascar

Article 4 of the Southern African Development Community’s Principles and Guidelines

Governing Democratic Elections of 2021, provides that SADC shall observe all general

elections held in its Member States, in order to promote electoral integrity,justice, good

governance and stability in the SADC region.

It is in this regard that the Ministry is confident that Brigadier General Miyanda will

execute this mandate as Head of Mission, in accordance with SADC Principles and

Guidelines, and with the full support of the SADC Member States.

As the SEOM Head of Mission, Brigadier General Miyanda will work closely with

representatives of the SADC Organ Troika namely, the Republic of Zambia, the United

Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Namibia, with the full support and guidance

of the SADC Secretariat as well as the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) who will