Hichilema fires Agriculture PS Mbozi

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has fired Ministry of Agriculture for technical services Green Mbozi.

Mbozi has been replaced by John Mulongoti.

Mulongoti has been replaced Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry permanent secretary for technical services.

Mulongoti has been replaced by Crusivia Hichibulo.

Meanwhile, the head of State has transferred from Cabinet Office Chembo Mbula to continue as permanent secretary at the Emoluments Commission.

All the decisions of the President, which are contained in a statement issued this evening by State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka, are with immediate effect.

Kalemba