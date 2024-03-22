HICHILEMA HAS SOLD MOPANI MINE TO HIMSELF… because Mr Hichilema doesn’t disclose what he owns- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA: RESPOND TO THE ISSUES BEING RAISED ABOUT MOPANI COPPER MINES
There are stories flying around that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has sold to himself, Mopani Copper Mines.
These stories will not simply disappear because the public doesn’t know what Mr Hichilema owns or does not own, what Mr Hichilema has bought or not bought. Mr Hichilema doesn’t disclose what he owns. This is also complicated by the fact that Mr Hichilema doesn’t own everything he owns directly – he has often used proxies or all sorts of fronts.
It is being reported that around June 20, 2023, four firms were shortlisted as successful bidders for the acquisition of a stake in Mopani Copper Mines. These firms were Sibanye, Zijin Mining, Norinco Group, and a Consortium of exGlencore officials.
And that around July 2023, it was rumoured that Sibanye Still Waters and Zinjing were the only two remaining successful bidders contending to acquire equity in Mopani Copper Mines after Norinco Group and a Consortium of ex-Glencore officials were dropped.
It is also being reported that around August 2023, a “secret” company threw in a late bid through State House, and this delayed the announcing of the successful bidder for Mopani Copper Mines.
And that On October 17, 2023, it was announced that Jubilee Metals Group and Mopani Copper Mines formed a JV for the Slag Project in Mufulira, targeting 13 Mt of historical slag with estimated copper and cobalt deposits.
That on December 1, 2023, ZCCM-Investment Holdings announced that an affiliated company of Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Resources Holdings (IRH) is the preferred bidder to take over Mopani Copper Mine (MCM)
And that on December 12, 2023, it was announced that Jubilee Metals Group had formed a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holdings (IRH) to recover copper from a historic waste dump in Zambia. This partnership entailed that “Under the funding term sheet IRH undertakes to provide all capital to the tune of $50m required by the special purpose vehicle through a combination of equity in the special purpose vehicle and shareholder loans.
On March 6, 2024, it was announced that Jubilee Metals Group plc, a leading diversified metals processor in Africa, with a substantial contribution to global chrome concentrate production in South Africa (SA Operations) and expanding copper operations in Zambia (Zambia Operations), has announced the formation of dedicated executive subsidiary boards to better reflect the current levels of business maturity attained by the South African and Zambia operations and capture and implement the various growth opportunities. The Zambian Board will include Jubilee’s Chief Executive Officer, Leon Coetzer, as chairperson of the Zambian Board and joined by current Chief of Energy Metals, Ricus Grimbeek, as Managing Director. Mr Muna Hantuba, a businessman offering a wealth of local industry and country knowledge, will also join the Zambian Board.
Who is Mr Muna Hantuba? Mr Hantuba is a long-time close business associate, agent, and confidant of Mr Hichilema and is said to be the man running some of his businesses.
It’s being reported that the above sequence of events starting from the coming of the International Resources Holdings late bid for Mopani Copper Mines through State House and eventual success of the same bid and then the Jubilee Metals Group’s JV with Mopani Copper Mines vis a vis the partnership of Jubilee Metals Group with the International Resources Holdings (IHR) and the $50 million loan by IHR to Jubilee Metals Group to the appointment of Mr Hantuba is something that should raise eye brows as it can be a case of a deal by State House disguised in investment into Mopani.
It is being questioned if this is a mere coincidence that Mr Hichilema’s confidant and business associate and agent can be associated with the sale of Mopani and have an indirect stake in the slug dump by virtual of sitting on the Jubilee Metals Group Board?
These reports, observations, and questions being raised deserve a response from Mr Hichilema, especially that he has sold a huge public stake in Mopani Copper Mines without parliamentary approval in blatant violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
HH is not your level and you will never be like him.
You cant be the in president with such kind attitude
It seems this man does not listen to what he says, otherwise, he would not be saying what he says. On one hand he laments that the mines are being sold to foreigners but now he is claiming that president HH has sold himself the mine. If his claims are true, why is he complaining? Would it not have made sense for him to rejoyce since the mine belong a Zambian according to his claims?He is clearly contradicting himself but he can’t see it because he is blinded by his hatred. Please Mr. Mmembe, which one is it, does the mine belong to foreigners or Zambian? Please pick a position and stick to it if you want people to take you seriously.
Poor thinking
HH does not want even his children to work for Government. How can he then sell a Government property to himself?
He still suffers from a QUEER disease
He must be impeached for not following the constitution of Zambia in disposing off Zambian government assets. Congratulations Dr. Mmembe for exposing Hichilema. He thinks he’s very clever and Zambians are very foolish. You have given a very chronologically documented write up. Hichilema and his close associates are just surprised at how you could have all that accurate information as you are part of them. This is what politicians always forget, some people working with them are giving out information, especially when it’s fishy and smells of deals. Time will soon catch up with him. He should not blame anybody.
Go ahead bro, you are on solid grounds. IMPEACH HIM since you have the means.
Iwe Akakubelwa, you must be very dull. What is Hichilema’s employing his children in government, and competed him owning a mine through some people. He’s just blinding you by telling you that he doesn’t want to employ his children in government, but meanwhile he has employed his sister’s , cousins, uncle’s , name them. Mr. Mmembe has even put a sequence of how activities were planned and carried out, you can’t understand anything. Anyway you are one of those Zambians, and in this era, who look at tribe, not the gravity of the offence, to judge somebody. Because you are Lozi and Hichilema is Tonga, so in your eyes he can never be implicated any deal! Just wait, let this your Upnd government go out of power, you will see that they are even more corrupt than the PF government. You are the people who just have that natural dislike for some tribes. Even if somebody is good, but because he’s Bemba you just hate from day one! Don’t use tribe to choose or judge people Akakubelwa. Judge people by their good deeds or bad deeds! Wait you will see when Hichilema is out power, the issues that will come out.
You have just exposed yourself. I never mentioned tribe in my posting. I am above that stupidity.
And let me teach you some manners. Do not lecture or insult others on cyberspace. Post your opinion and the trash remains there…
The level of lack of understanding being exhibited by some of our leaders leaves much to be dseired.
Is it so difficult congratulate your brother for performing an excellent task of relieving Zambia from the heavy financial burden on our country?
I fear that this type of immaturity in the opposition will result in the absence of credible checks and balances which is critical in helping to steer the development of our country.
Jealousy is a low form of leadership. It is quite evident that people who shout the loudest are not the most appropriate to handle national matters. Their narrow and childish view of important national issues is a red flag on the manner of leadership they would use to enforce some.primitive and illogical sysetems of governance.
Surely with the partners openly and visibly presented. How can one miss this transparent transaction. If you have evidence of your claims present it before the approprate law enforcement agencies within 48 hours. Or else we will take you to be a foolish fellow who scandalizes innocent people.
We wait for your action.
We not see any action or productive from Mmembe because when given the opportunity he has proved he is a self serving person.
Mmembe was part for the group at the Garden House meeting in 1990. Why was he not party of what became MMD?
Mmembe was part of or was employed by the people that started the Weekly post. When the initial shareholders had met their objective they sold their share in the venture and Mmembe became a majority shareholder.
How many employers did in turn empower? If he so much believed in the social cause. Why did the Post fail? Yet he seems to live in the swankiest part of town? If he so much believes in the social cause, what social projects has he done to empower the general membership of the Socialist Party?
How did Mmembe become leader of the party?
The George Orwell novel Animal Farm discribes Mmembe, the kind of person that kicks the ladder when he gets to the top, stopping anyone else from climbing up the same ladder. Nothing to offer Zambia but empty rethoric that loopens at UNZA propounded in the ruins.
A man that can congratulate Puntin and Mnagagwa that suppress democracy and claim Zambian demicratic space is shrinking? People lets wake and “smell the coffee”.
Fred Membe, what did HH do you you or your wife? This type of hatred is not normal. Fred Membe are have become mad! Copperbelt will not tolerate this nonsense. You spend 24hours thinking about HH. Do you even have time for your wife? She needs your attention and she has feelings also. Have time to think about your wife not HH.
Why didn’t you sell it to yourself? Is HH the only person who is capable of selling mines in Zambia? If a mine is on sale and you don’t come forward to buy it then HH buys it, what’s wrong with that? Can you afford Mopani when you couldn’t even buy Hon Kakubo’s mine? You like embarrassing yourself.
Can also membe tell us how , Barrick,fqml,and how ecl evicted Vedanta,if this was in parliament?did he talk about impeaching the president or just because he thinks he is now owning a filthy party he can have such courage to accuse the president.Better the State sue him so that he can explain.
As Zambians let’s support Bally as he is doing
For our people.Lets not finding each and every
Action to criticise.
Fred is living in hate for HH and will always look at HH’s progress with pain and hatred. This is a clear sign of a sadist, He only sees a reflection of what is in his heart. It is satanic and demonic. He needs help and prayers.
Storys without evidence will always remain just that. Storys.
Show us some proof, otherwise is better you shut up.
The man is doing his best for Zambians, iwe busy bad mouthing the man every single day. Nigga, give it a rest. Which evil spirit has possessed you to carry on in this manner?