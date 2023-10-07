Hichilema is a weak President – Kambwili

Hakainde is a weak President – Kambwili

PF member Chishimba Kambwili says President Hakainde Hichilema is a weak President because Inspector General Graphael Musamba does not

take his orders as Commander-In-Chief.

And Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe has disclosed that party national youth secretary Gabriel Banda who was arrested last week, was yesterday taken to Prison (Chimbokaila) without being taken to court.

Addressing journalists at the Lusaka Magistrates Court after Banda’s case was adjourned, Kambwili wondered why President Hichilema who is a commander in chief of the armed forces can issue instructions and Musamba does not heed.

He said the President has publicly told the nation that when one is arrested, they should be granted bond within 24 hours but this was not happening.

“But are you seeing that? So for me, he is a weak President very weak. How can a President… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-is-a-weak-president-kambwili/