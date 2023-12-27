Hichilema Must Resign And Corrupt Kakubo Must Be Arrested- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA MUST RESIGN AND CORRUPT KAKUBO MUST BE ARRESTED

Mr Hakainde Hichilema yesterday accepted the resignation of Mr Stanley Kakubo as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

This was after documents, photos and videos of Mr Kakubo allegedly collecting a sum of over US $200,000 and a luxury Mercedes Benz automobile, among other things, from a named Chinese national went viral on social media.

The transaction is in relation to the sale of a mine, Mr Kakubo claimed to own in North Western Province.

Mr Kakubo is not a stranger to corruption scandals.

Last year, photos of him collecting a parcel from a Chinese national in the car park at Sinoma cement plant also went viral on social media, but Mr Kakubo quickly dismissed the corruption allegations against him, claiming that the gift bag only contained calendars.

Even Mr Hichilema publicly rushed to Mr Kakubo’s defence during a press conference after the Sinoma cement plant incident.

From the above, it is evident that Mr Kakubo is a very corrupt individual who has been at it for some time now. He is a typical corrupt UPND breed whose actions are a shame and not acceptable in any sense.

But this does not surprise us at all because Mr Kakubo is not alone in his corrupt activities. This UPND government is corrupt to the core. It’s extremely rotten from the bottom to the top. It’s a very corrupt puppet regime, and they are not even as clever and sophisticated as they seem to think. These are shameless gluttons who don’t even care about the people they represent.

Even Mr Hichilema knows that he is heading a rotten and stinking government. No wonder he gave Mr Kakubo the luxury of resigning from government instead of firing him and getting him arrested. He shielded the disgraced Mr Kakubo from taking a walk of shame because he knows that he is not the only corrupt person in this administration.

To Mr Hichilema, Mr Kakubo is what maybe described as “his boy”. A trusted loyalist! And so, no matter what, Mr Hichilema is committed to protecting “his boy” by granting him a dignified exit despite the fact that he is a thief.

Where have you seen a thief, being given a choice of resigning after being caught in the middle of a crime? This can only happen if the master who sent him is equally guilty of the same crimes. The master is guilty, afraid, and has no moral right to condemn or even do anything about it, so out of shame, he is forced to negotiate a better way out of the mess with a thief. This here is the simple logic behind behind Mr Kakubo’s resignation.

For the record, Mr Kakubo must be arrested and prosecuted for corruption, and his assets seized as proceeds of crime, and Mr Hichilema must resign immediately for aiding and abetting corruption. The corruption scandals that have rocked this government in recent months are a reminder that the country is in corrupt hands and needs a breather. It is clear that this is a government of the thieves, for the thieves, and by the thieves. Nobody is clean and honest in this case!

Like this, how can Mr Hichilema be expected to genuinely fight corruption when there is so much grand corruption and looting surrounding him?

We have said this before, and we are repeating it, any meaningful fight against corruption in this country has to start with an investigation of Mr Hichilema’s own dealings in almost every sector of our economy like mining, fuel, fertilizer, insurance, grain imports and exports, property and real estate, construction and manufacturing, among many others.

There is a need to probe Mr Hichilema. He should be able to answer questions about his dealings. Without doing so, the fight against corruption becomes hypocritical, a facade and meaningless.

Any meaningful fight against corruption must start with an investigation of Mr Hichilema’s business interests and the government procurement and payment authorisation system.

Mr Musa Mwenye, the chairman of the Anti Corruption Commission and the US envoy to Zambia, Mr Michael Gonzales, have emphatically demanded that Mr Hichilema declares all his assets. Why?

The day Mr Hichilema is made to fully disclose all his business interests, without being able to conceal anything, will mark the beginning of the end of his presidency and the beginning of his journey to prison. Even Mr Hichilema knows this too well no wonder the resistance.

The amount of systemic corruption and plunder of state funds that is being facilitated by State House is terrifying and confirms the sad reality that this presidency is a terrible burden to our society.

We want to caution the citizens not cheat themselves into believing that they have a decent and corrupt free leadership, because the truth and the reality currently, is that most of the bribery, embezzlement, illicit enrichment, trading influence and all manner of abuses and white- collar financial and economic crimes that we are witnessing are engineered by State House.

All the powerful dirty deals we are seeing, hearing, and reading about in the media are the brainchild of State House. These deals are marinated, cooked, and served within the presidency. In short, the presidency is the command post of grand corruption and looting of public resources.

Under this presidency, procurement procedures and regulations have been totally paralyzed and they are going about their daily business with impunity, and without any oversight or regard for the moral, political and economic effects of their actions. This presidency is the most corrupt in the history of this country, and the presidential aides are the most incompetent, shady, and pathetically dishonest and corrupt of all.

They’re a deprived bunch who are distorting and eroding public trust and confidence in state institutions as well as damaging policy integrity.

With the presidency organizing and perpetuating this cancerous culture of corruption, it is wishful thinking to expect this regime to wage a relentless campaign against corruption and succeed or turn around the economy and improve the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

These are incorrigible liars, manipulators, and fraudsters who have no interest whatsoever in the welfare of ordinary citizens. All they are interested in is power and money – to keep power and continue looting.

It’s just a matter of time before everything comes to the fore.

Crooks of all shapes and sizes have been assembled and unleashed on the people and the state coffers by Mr Hichilema.

Tuletekwa naba kabwalala!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party