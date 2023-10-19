Hichilema Must Resign If He Is Not Willing To Officiate National Day Of Prayer- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HICHILEMA MUST RESIGN

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

President Hichilema must resign if he is not willing to officiate and grace state functions but chooses to abscond his duties.

Last year he opted to go for a Ward by-elections in Lupososhi instead of attending to the official commemoration of the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Reconciliation and Repentance.

What a Christian thing to do!

On Wednesday, he was conspicuously absent without official explanation.

It is clear that he holds this day with utmost contempt as seen by his previous comments on the matter.

Further to compare this day to Christmas celebrations is misguided as this day was declared in furtherance of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation. Christmas is not constitutional! The Christian Declaration is.

Clayson Hamasaka’s statement confirms what everyone has suspected to be the reason of the Head of State’s absence at this key event in the spiritual life of this country.

I agree with one preacher responding to a prayer point that State House needs prayers!

Statement from state house :

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS NOT OBLIDGED TO BE AT OFFICIAL VENUE OF CELEBRATIONS OF NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER EVENT

We have noted insinuations on why the Republican President was not at the designated place during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation

We hold the view that this day is meant to be observed by all Christians, wherever they are as it is not constitutionally designed or obligated for a sitting Head of State to be in physical attendance at a particular place like is the case with the opening of National Assembly.

The President observed this day with his family members and friends in a manner similar to how Christians around the world observe the important day of Christmas, all while leaving it as a matter of personal conviction with God.

He respects the significance of this day and that is why he has not abolished it from the holiday calendar despite having powers to do so. He, however believes it should not be used as a barometer to gauge a citizen’s personal relationship with God.

In the book of Matthew 6:1-8, Jesus expressed disapproval of those turning personal faith into a public show and called them out.

The President applauds all Christian brothers and sisters who were driven by their personal conviction to attend this important day and those that chose to observe in their homes and other places.

It’s also important not to forget the historical background on the declaration of this day in 2015 when it was used to label, malign, and undermine people like President Hakainde Hichilema who were seeking public office.

Despite the above, President Hichilema never abolished the day but upheld it to allow Christians to observe it as a public holiday dedicated to worship.

We remember how enthusiastic some individuals were about observing this day while at the same time gassing citizens, looting public resources, brutalising citizens, promoting division among citizens, among other negative vices.

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House

19th October 2023