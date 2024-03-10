Hichilema Sold Over 1.5 Metric Tonnes Of Maize To Tanzania, Which He Now Wants To Buy At A Much Higher Price For Zambia- Harry Kalaba

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PLANS TO IMPORT MAIZE FROM EAST AFRICA YET AGAIN EXPOSES THE UPND GOVERNMENT OF ITS LACK OF LEADERSHIP AND PATRIOTISM

Lusaka, March 10 – Revelations by the Minister of Information and Media, Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa that the UPND Administration plans to import maize grain from Uganda and Tanzania makes very sad reading and it’s another confirmation that President Hakainde Hichilema is just big on talking yet has no clue what it takes to run a Government.

We say it’s sad because the incorrigible UPND Government went against the advice from various stakeholders who urged Mr. Hichilema to desist from exporting our national strategic reserves for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In his typical style of being a Mr. Know It All, President Hakainde went ahead and sold 1.5 million metric tones of maize from FRA deports whose proceeds to this day have not been accounted for.

As if that was not bad enough, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Mutolo Phiri, lied before the floor of the House in Parliament with a straight face that no Zambian would starve as the nation had enough maize grain.

However, recent queues of citizens lining up for Mealie meal in different parts of the country confirms a looming crisis of the shortage of both maize and Mealie meal alike.

It’s therefore extremely saddening that Mr. Hakainde would want to import maize from Tanzania, a country that was buying the commodity from Zambia a few months ago.

This self imposed crisis could have been avoided if the UPND Government which has exhibited an insatiable appetite for money, did not export our maize in national strategic reserves.

I would like to warn Mr. Hichilema that this attitude of running national affairs as if it was his personal business must come to an end. His ill-advised tendency to portray himself as the most intelligent citizen is costing his Government its fast depleting popularity countrywide.

Issued by:

Harry Kalaba

Citizens First President

Member of the United Kwacha Alliance