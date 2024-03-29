Hon.Chishimba Kambwili returns to Lusaka amidst heavy Police Guard. He has been taken to Maina Soko Medical Centre

By Miles Sampa

Just landed  in Lusaka 8.30 pm and as chance may have it, Hon Chishimba Kambwili (CK) was also in the same Air Rwanda plane back from South Africa. He was fine, walked in and sat alone next to his brother (Pastor) in the plane. Yes there were two plain clothes security men in his entourage I figured out.

Upon landing when disembarked, he was whisked away by a waiting by the plane ambulance from Maina Soko hospital. All smooth welcome for him but the security wing in uniform ordered me to delete any pic or video Boba TV may have taken. lol..

Welcome back home CK 

MBS28.03.2024

(Pic is Matero Mandevu arial view usiku)