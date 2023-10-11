HON. MIKE MPOSHA STRANGLED ME, CRIES MUNIR ZULU

11″ October, 2023

The Hon Madam Speaker

National Assembly

Parliament Buildings

P 0 Box 31299

LUSAKA

Dear Madam

RE: COMPLAINT AGAINST, HON MIKE MPOSHA

The Hon Member for Munali Constituency came and strangled my neck for merely

questioning him on the floor of the House.

Madam Speaker, I am lodging in this complaint for your action because had it not

been in the car park I was going to defend myself and a life would have been lost on

Parliament grounds as I struggled to breathe. The Hon Member took advantage of me

because I am asthmatic,

Madam Speaker, this Hon Member is a serving Cabinet Minister and he should have

Known that he can respond to question without being physical to anyone of us.

Madam Speaker my Fire Arm is licensed and it and it is not my wish to discharge it as

a result of my debates that | bring on the floor of the House.

Those present when Hon Mposha was strangling me are

Hon Twaambo Mutinta:

. Hon Nixon Chilangwa;

. Hon Douglas Siyakalima; and

. Hon Nixon Chilangwa; . Hon Douglas Siyakalima; and Support Staff.

pena

Waiting for your favourable response,

Yours faithfully

ee. ’