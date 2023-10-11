HON. MIKE MPOSHA STRANGLED ME, CRIES MUNIR ZULU

11″ October, 2023
The Hon Madam Speaker
National Assembly
Parliament Buildings
P 0 Box 31299
LUSAKA
Dear Madam
RE: COMPLAINT AGAINST, HON MIKE MPOSHA
The Hon Member for Munali Constituency came and strangled my neck for merely
questioning him on the floor of the House.
Madam Speaker, I am lodging in this complaint for your action because had it not
been in the car park I was going to defend myself and a life would have been lost on
Parliament grounds as I struggled to breathe. The Hon Member took advantage of me
because I am asthmatic,
Madam Speaker, this Hon Member is a serving Cabinet Minister and he should have
Known that he can respond to question without being physical to anyone of us.
Madam Speaker my Fire Arm is licensed and it and it is not my wish to discharge it as
a result of my debates that | bring on the floor of the House.
Those present when Hon Mposha was strangling me are
- Hon Twaambo Mutinta:
. Hon Nixon Chilangwa;
. Hon Douglas Siyakalima; and
- Support Staff.
pena
Waiting for your favourable response,
Yours faithfully
ee. ’