HON. MUMBI PHIRI VISITS A WOMAN DETAINED FOR MORE THAN 30 DAYS AT KABWATA POLICE.

Hon. Mumbi Phiri visits a woman identified as Ms. Banda who has been detained at Kabwata police station for more than 30 days.

Ms. Banda is believed to have been charged with malicious damage.

Hon. Mumbi Phiri who was accompanied by Kabwata grassroot strongman Danny Bwalya Yenga and other Kabwata Constituency PF officials took some food for Ms. Banda, but unfortunately it was discussed that Ms. Banda has been moved to unknown police station.

Hon. Mumbi has vowed to follow up the matter as a woman and a mother. She has wondered why Ms Banda has been kept for that long without being taken to court within the stipulated 48hrs.