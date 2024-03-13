HON MWEETWA AND THE UPND NOW WANTS TO CLAMP DOWN SOCIAL MEDIA- Hon. Binwell Mpundu

HON MWEETWA AND THE UPND NOW WANTS TO CLAMP DOWN SOCIAL MEDIA.

By: Hon. Binwell Chansa Mpundu

The new dawn down is now moving an amendment to the IBA (Independent Broadcasting Authority) Act to among other things provide that anyone who will have to post anything on social media that will be visual and audio visual will be expected to have a Broadcasting Licence..

This means all those who posts videos and audios on face book,Ticktok,Instagram and other platforms will now be prosecuted if they do that without getting a license…

The plan is to suffocate any political divergent views noting that even after they have stopped any form of political gathering since they came into power they have now realised that people can still gather and mobilize through social media hence this desperate and foolish attempt to further supress people’s right to communicate.

Zambian people must stand up and oppose this foolishness because we are not in a dictatorship to start going to those extremely…

Do not say i did not warn you and dont rely on MP’s to stop this madness because most of the MP’S you sent to parliament niba chinda nkulambule(mushani bwali) they dont do things in the best interest of the people who voted for them but to impress their masters therefore this is a fight for you Zambians….

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA