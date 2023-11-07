How did Brian Mundubile MP become Leader of the Opposition in Parliament?

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

In August 2021, the Patriotic Front held an election to choose leader of the Opposition and Opposition whips as provided for in Article 74(2) of the Republican Constitution.

The election was held by the Central Committee and the 60 Members of Parliament (Parliamentary liason Committee) from the Patriotic Front.

Article 74(2) states that;

“The Opposition political party with the largest seats in the National Assembly shall ELECT a Leader of the Opposition in Parliament from amongst the Members of Parliament from the Opposition.”

In a letter dated 30th August 2021, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila informed the Speaker of the names picked that were;