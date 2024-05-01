HUBBY AXES WIFE, HER AUNT FOR REFUSING TO RETURN HOME WITH HIM

A SWEET visit from her separated husband turned bloody for a 34-year-old woman of Itezhi – Tezhi district in Southern province after she was axed together with her aunt after she refused to return home with him.

Yesterday afternoon, Morris Simwaanda, 36 of Masasabi farming block decided to visit his wife, whom he was on separation with for a month at her Aunts place and took some food stuffs for her and his children.

The couple had been on separation due to marital disputes, causing Mwiinga to leave her home with their four children to start staying with her Aunt.

And as he reached, he was welcomed by his four children and the Mother in-law (wife’s Aunt), Silva Muzyamba aged 56.

However, during his visitation, Simwaanda asked his wife if she could return back to their matrimonial home with him, but she refused and insisted she wanted to remain at her Aunt’s place.

For that reason, Simwaanda angrily waited for the night to come as he patiently waited for her wife’s aunt to retire to bed.

At 24:00 hours today, the sleeping aunt was awakened from her slumber by a loud scream of help, upon listening carefully, she discovered it was her niece’s voice that shouted from her hut and promptly, she ran to save her from whatever it was.

Alas! Upon reaching the entrance of her hut, she came across her in-law, Simwaanda who came out with an axe on his shoulder, with his face like an angry and satisfied lion, that just devoured a prey.

Not willing to leave behind a witness or have any hindrance to his freedom, Simwaanda immediately got his axe and axed the face of his Mother-in-law, leaving her two cheeks bleeding.

There after, he ran away.

Despite being hurt, Muzyamba noticed that her niece also had a cut on her head and was bleeding profusely. She then shouted for help from the neighborhood and some neighbours responded to her call for help, who even reported the matter to police.

Southern Province police commanding officer, Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident.

He said acting upon the report, police visited the scene and found Mwiinga lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut stretching across the rear part of her head.

Daka said Mwiinga and her Aunt who also sustained two cuts on her cheeks were both issued with Police medical report forms and immediately rushed to Itezhi- tezhi Hospital were they are currently admitted.

“Mwiinga is in a critical condition and is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while her aunt who sustained mild cuts is substantially in a stable state,” said Daka.

Daka said a docket has since been opened for two counts of attempted to Murder.

No arrest has been made yet as the suspect is still at large.

Kalemba