HUNGER WILL KICK UPND OUT OF OFFICE- Mumbi Phiri

HUNGER WILL KICK UPND OUT OF OFFICE

…. the party in power has also let down the local farmers, says Hon Phiri

Lusaka… Monday November 13, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The severe hunger that is in the country will kick the UPND out of office come 2026, says former PF Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri.

The former Munali lawmaker says the high cost of living prevailing in the country is becoming unbearable for the majority citizens.

She says the hunger situation in Zambia coupled with failure to manage the agriculture sector well will make it difficult for the UPND retain power in 2026.

And Hon Phiri says she is shocked that the UPND have continued to insult the Catholic Bishops for merely speaking the truth of what is happening in the country.

She says it is clear that things are not okay in the country and the Bishops are entitled to speak their mind.

“Before they (Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops – ZCCB) released the Pastoral Letter, the UPND used to claim that the Bishops were divided. Now that they released that letter last week, they have continued to insult the men of God. That is unacceptable,” she said.

“It’s shocking that some UPND party officials are even claiming that there is tribalism in ZCCB. Surely, why should someone come up with such a claim. Why insult the Bishops and priests who speak for the people because they know the challenges of their people.”

Meanwhile, Hon Phiri said there is selective application of law when it comes to the fight against corruption.

She said by now, Energy Minister Hon Peter Kapala should have been fired or resigned by now for allegedly being involved in the fuel scandal.