I am Not Coming Back To Zambia Again – Chilufya Tayali’s ex-wife Tsega

I AM NOT COMING BACK TO ZAMBIA AGAIN – TSEGA

By Rick Nchito

Chilufya Tayali’s ex-wife Tsega says she will never ever come back to Zambia again.

The Ethiopian Tsega says this is because of the former husband’s bad behaviour which brought about disrespect in their home.

Last last month, Tayali was shamefully nabbed by the police in full view of his Ethiopian mother-law who was later left traumatised.

Tsega’s mother couldn’t imagine seeing her daughter and granddaughter pleading with the police that they don’t arrest Tayali. Unfortunately, the uncompromised police officers had to carry out their duties as they nabbed Tayali leaving his mother-in law crying.

When Tayali was released, Tsega’s mother told Tayali that she was going back to Ethiopia with Tsega and her granddaughter stating that they could not withstand any further humiliation arising from Tayali’s conduct.

Last month, Tayali’s wife Tsega, her mother-in law, and daughter left Zambia for Ethiopia and they have vowed never to come back again.

“I have tried on several occasion to advise Chilufya to change and tone down on his political commentaries but he doesn’t want to listen. What happened last month is very embarrassing to our family that even my mother was left traumatised. To be honest, I will never ever come back to Zambia: enough is enough,” says Tsega who last month left Zambia for her home place Ethiopia.

And Tsega has on several occasion complained to Tayali’s family that her former husband has been telling her that he (Tayali) will one day marry a Zambian woman who understands his political life.- Koswe