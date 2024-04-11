I am trying to become president of Zambia again- Edgar Lungu

I am trying to become president of Zambia again says Edgar Lungu
Former Zambian president Edgar Lungu has disclosed that he is tying to become president of the nation again.
In a live Facebook video, Mr Lungu indicated that no matter how much one fails in life they should never give up trying.
The former head of state was sending a message to the Copper Queens who are currently in Morocco and will face the same country later in the night for the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers match. The Copper Queens lost 2-1 in their last match against Morocco. They are looking for a 2-1 win for them to qualify for the Olympics.
Mr Lungu dedicated his live feed video to encouraging the girls not to despair with their earlier loss back home.
Even me I want to become Father Christmas.
Dreaming and hallucinating is mahala.
You have already served 2 terms bwana. You do not own the Zambian presidency.
Get a life. Nobody owes you anything.
Mr President we appreciated your terms and years as president but again and again No No No, No, it’s a Noooo.
Yes contesting you are free as a Zambian just like J.Zuma is free to contest.
Give it a rest ECL, even Bob Marley and the Wailers have either died or retired…same ol’ same ol’….twanaka
Dream on Edgar Lungu. You are surely enjoying it. I do not underestimate the intelligence and stupidity of voters in Zambia.