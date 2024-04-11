I am trying to become president of Zambia again- Edgar Lungu

I am trying to become president of Zambia again says Edgar Lungu

Former Zambian president Edgar Lungu has disclosed that he is tying to become president of the nation again.

In a live Facebook video, Mr Lungu indicated that no matter how much one fails in life they should never give up trying.

The former head of state was sending a message to the Copper Queens who are currently in Morocco and will face the same country later in the night for the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers match. The Copper Queens lost 2-1 in their last match against Morocco. They are looking for a 2-1 win for them to qualify for the Olympics.

Mr Lungu dedicated his live feed video to encouraging the girls not to despair with their earlier loss back home.

