I can’t praise UPND for their good work because they always criticized PF – Mumbi Phiri

I can’t praise UPND for their good work because they always criticised PF – Mumbi Phiri

FORMER PF deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says the UPND-led government has done some work worth appreciating but will not publicly praise them because they always criticised the PF.

Phiri made the remarks when ahe featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk yesterday morning.

The former Munali member of Parliament said she Christian who believed in reaping what one had sown and the UPND planted the seed criticizing everything PF did.

“They planted a seed….I am a Christian, you reap what you sow,” she said.

Phiri also discussed the ongoing debate surrounding the potential return of former President Edgar Lungu into active politics ahead of the 2026 presidential election as she is advocating for it.

While discussing the public’s perception of Lungu, Phiri did not shy away from expressing confidence in the former head of state’s ability to secure the majority vote in the 2026 general election.

She said she wasn’t the only one advocating for Lungu’s comeback but it was the people that are calling for him.

Phiri argued that Lungu’s public appearances and activities, including jogging didn’t mean he was in active politics stating his activities were only being amplified due to social media.

She said even Kaunda after retiring continued playing golf but his activities were on low profile because there wasn’t any social media at the time.

However, Phiri accused the United Party UPND of playing a role in Edgar Lungu’s likely potential return to the political scene.

She claimed that the UPND had not fulfilled their obligations towards the former president, such as providing him with government vehicles.

A caller asked Phiri on the programme

on why she was pushing for the comeback of Lungu instead of other candidates vying for the PF top position

“As strong as you feel about those other candidates, why should you disadvantage me?That’s my democratic right. Besides, Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible,”she responded.

“Respect my decision.”

Phiri however added that she would support anyone who will be selected.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba