I COMMAND OPPOSITION MPS IN PARLEY – MUNDUBILE

MPOROKOSO Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has said that he is the one who commands the majority opposition Members of Parliament despite not occupying the seat of Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Mr Mundubile said majority opposition MPs do follow his instructions regarding the proceedings in the House and that Mr Robert Chabinga, the purported Leader of the Opposition had no support or respect of the opposition legislators