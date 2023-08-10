I didn’t kill my husband – Kasase

DETAINED Ministry of Finance assistant director Mwila Kasase has protested her innocence saying she did not killl her husband, Alex Kanyama Zulu.

Yesterday, police announced the arrest of Kasase along with her 20 year son, Madiba on allegations that the duo had violently attacked Zulu and in the process inflicted fatal injuries on him.

According to a police statement yesterday, on July 29, the late Zulu was out on business with a vehicle that Kasase needed to use to return home from visiting a friend.

The 47-year old became angry and resorted to alternative transportation after her son informed her that he could not pick her because his father had not yet returned home with the car.

Later that evening, hell broke loose as Zulu returned home.

Kasase is said to have enlisted the help of her two sons to help her beat up Zulu who in the process fatal injuries.

He died at a health facility in Lusaka and was buried without a postermortem being carried out.

But suspicious relatives pushed police to investigate the matter leading to officers exhuming Zulu’s body for an on-the-spot postmortem.

The findings unveiled a grim tale of suffering – the deceased had endured broken bones, fractured limbs, shattered ribs, and an agonizing array of bodily injuries, all attributed to the alleged assault.

Kasase and her son were then detained in connection to the matter.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident and the detention of Kasase and Madiba.

But from her detention cell,

Kasase said she was innocent of the murder accusation.

She said Zulu’s injuries were caused by a fall he suffered from stairs in their home and died while he was being rushed to the hospital.

Kasase accused her late husband’s relatives of being behind the whole saga of implicating her in the case because Zulu had recently received a bountiful gratuity.

