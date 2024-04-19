“I don’t want you to leave” – Casemiro says Ancelotti cried when he left Real Madrid

Casemiro revealed that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was visibly emotional upon hearing about his decision to join Manchester United in August 2022.

The Brazilian midfielder had spent a fruitful nine years at the Bernabéu before departing for United in a transfer deal initially valued at £60 million ($74.6m).

“I haven’t told this to anyone before,” Casemiro told El Chiringuito de Jugones. “I only doubted my move to Manchester once. I remember it was a Friday afternoon and [the transfer to United] was all but done except for my signature. People knew that it was done.

“I went to speak with Ancelotti. I went into his office and he already knew. I opened the door and when I turned [towards him], Ancelotti was crying. I told him: ‘You can’t be crying. Anyone but you.”

“He told me: ‘Case, I don’t know why I’m crying, but I’m very fond of you and I don’t want you to leave.’ That was the moment [I doubted]… I realised how many people loved me there. But I had already given my word, and my word is more important than anything else.”

The midfielder, 32, said he has no regrets about leaving Madrid at the height of his career.

“I had won everything [at Madrid],” Casemiro added. “I wanted a new experience.

“It wasn’t easy to leave but I had it clear in my mind that I wanted new things, such as to learn a new language or to compete in a different league. I still had a good age where I could continue to compete and grow in a different club.

“From the first day I arrived here, Manchester [United] have treated me very well.”