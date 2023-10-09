I Dropped The Alebwelelapo Agenda Because I Realized That ECL Can’t Win Against Hichilema- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

I DROPPED THE ALEBWELELAPO AGENDA BECAUSE I REALISED THAT ECL CAN’T WIN AGAINST HICHILEMA

The goal of any politician is to serve people by being in Govt. You can get into Govt by either winning an election or supporting someone to win and election then appoint you.

In my case, I am still struggling with finances to mobilize my party and win an election, therefore I support others so that, in turn they can support me in whichever way to advance my political career.

I have since helped a number of politicians to win, including ECL in 2015 and 2016, but he didn’t consider me.

In 2021 I supported HH and tried to work with UPND, but they messed me up when I was trying to help them to be a voice for the men and women in uniform after they delayed to pay their salaries for 3 months.

UPND arrested me and charged me with Mutiny, when my intentions were to help them. Honestly I was very upset, especially that I was even tryingto communicate with them.

I felt like, the UPND were not any different from ECL, who I campaigned against when he treated me like a criminal, only to be saved by Mutembo Nchito (I will forever appreciate).

So, I went to ECL and asked him to come back so that we can remove HH and then ECL, since he had learned a lesson after being kicked out by people – that’s the birth of #Alebwelelapo.

After championing the agenda for over a year, I got in so much trouble with the UPND, facing 6 cases and going to court almost twice a week.

Whilst I was doing all that, I got next to nothing material support from ECL to help either with lawyers or my own personal upkeep.

Apart from that, ECL was moribund on political strategies or actions while HH has been cementing himself with power such that it will take a miracle for HH to lose power in 2026, especially to ECL.

That’s how I realised that, I was wasting my time with ALEBWELELAPO agenda, hence changing my political game. I have not betrayed ECL, he can’t just have it and I am helping him to just let go.

ECL have since tried to up his game, but he can’t go anywhere in spite all the changes being made in PF. They just don’t have it, they can’t win. I will explain more at 20:00hrs on Wednesday.

As for me, I would rather take a few steps backwards, do something for myself to sort out my mess (like killing the monster I created, #ALEBWELELAPO) so that I open my chances for the future.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!